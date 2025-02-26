Investment thesis: Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) has had a tough decade so far. The COVID crisis was a major financial hit for most airlines. Then came the Ukraine war, which left all EU airlines without access to Russia's airspace, due to
Lufthansa As A Bet On Russia Opening Up Its Skies To European Airlines
Summary
- Lufthansa faces a decade of significant challenges from COVID, the Ukraine war, and EU environmental policies, leading to a substantial drop in stock price.
- Potential EU policy reversals and a future EU-Russia rapprochement that could open up Russia's skies to EU airlines have the potential to improve Lufthansa's financial performance and market access.
- Risks include, geopolitical uncertainties, uncertainty over EU environmental policies, and a weak European economy, but the current low P/E ratio limits downside potential.
- Despite near-term challenges, Lufthansa's dividend yield near 5% and potential long-term recovery make it a potentially lucrative investment.
