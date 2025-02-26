One of the ongoing tailwinds for MLP performance is distribution growth. Distribution trends are very important for MLP investors, who often allocate to the space primarily for its income. Today’s note looks at distribution trends for the benchmark
Charting Annual MLP Distribution Changes And Performance
Summary
- Distribution growth is a key tailwind for MLPs today and is expected to continue as companies largely generate free cash flow.
- When distributions are growing, AMZ price returns tend to be positive or roughly flat.
- While past performance does not guarantee future results, investors can likely feel comfortable with the performance outlook for MLPs if they expect distributions to grow.
