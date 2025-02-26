EQB Inc. (EQGPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

EQB Inc. (OTCPK:EQGPF) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Mike Rizvanovic - Managing Director, Investor Relations
Andrew Moor - President & Chief Executive Officer
Chadwick Westlake - Chief Financial Officer
Marlene Lenarduzzi - Chief Risk Officer
Conference Call Participants
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Gabriel Dechaine - National Bank
John Aiken - Jefferies
Darko Mihelic - RBC Capital Markets
Doug Young - Desjardins Capital Markets
Graham Ryding - TD Securities
Stephen Boland - Raymond James
Lemar Persaud - Cormark
Operator
Welcome to EQB's Earnings Call for the first quarter of 2025 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. At this time, you are in a listen-only-mode. Later, we will conduct a Q&A session for analysts. Instructions will be provided at that time.
It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Mr. Mike Rizvanovic, Managing Director of Investor Relations for EQB. Thank you. Please go ahead.
Mike Rizvanovic
Thank you, Enna, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to EQB's Q1 fiscal 2025 Earnings Call. Your host today will be Andrew Moor, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chadwick Westlake, Chief Financial Officer. Marlene Lenarduzzi, EQB's Chief Risk Officer, will also be available for the Q&A portion of this call.
For those on the phone lines only, we encourage you to also log on to our webcast viewer presentation, which may be referenced during the prepared remarks.
On slide 2 of our presentation, you'll find EQB's caution regarding forward-looking statements as well as the use of non-IFRS measures. All figures referenced today are on an adjusted basis were applicable unless otherwise noted.
And with that, I will turn it over to Andrew.
Andrew Moor
Good morning, everyone, and thank you, Mike. Before we begin, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the fact that this will be Chadwick's final
- Read more current EQGPF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts