Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Peder Simonsen - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Omar Nokta - Jefferies LLC

Greg Lewis - BTIG

Clement Mullins - Value Investor's Edge

Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker, Sir Peder Simonsen, Interim CEO and CFO. Please go ahead.

Peder Simonsen

Good afternoon, and welcome to the Golden Ocean Q4 2024 earnings release. My name is Peder Simonsen, and I am the Interim CEO and CFO of Golden Ocean. Today I will present our Q4 numbers and forward outlook.

In the fourth quarter of 2024 we have the following main highlights. Our adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2024 ended at $69.9 million compared to $124.4 million in the third quarter. We delivered a net income of $39 million and earnings per share of $0.20 compared to a net income of $56.3 million and earnings per share of $0.28 for the third quarter. Our full year 2024 net profit was $223.2 million, up from an annual result of $112.3 million in 2023.

Our TCE rates were about $24,700 per day for Capesizes and about $14,800 per day for our Panamax vessels and a fleet wide net TCE of about $20,800 for the quarter. We have during Q4 recorded drydocking costs of $34.3 million relating to 13 vessels compared to $9.7 million in Q3 relating to 5 vessels.