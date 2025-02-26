Flow Traders 2024 Earnings Review: An Interesting Trading Play

Feb. 26, 2025 12:07 PM ETFlow Traders Ltd. (FLTLF) StockFLTLF
Labutes IR
3.94K Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • Flow Traders reported strong 2024 financial results, with net trading income up 56% YoY and a significant Q4 performance, driving a share price rally.
  • The company benefits from high trading volumes across equities, commodities, currencies, and cryptocurrencies, with a strategic focus on digital assets.
  • Despite its cyclical nature and volatile earnings, Flow Traders maintains high profitability, with an EBITDA margin of 45% and a return on equity of 24%.
  • While Flow Traders has ceased dividend payments to focus on growth, it remains an attractive option for short-term traders due to strong market activity.
Currency trader on video call from his home office

Alistair Berg

Flow Traders (OTCPK:FLTLF) has recently reported its 2024 financial results, which were quite positive and above market expectations. Its stock continues to trade at a relatively low valuation, making it interesting for short-term traders.

I’ve covered Flow Traders some months

This article was written by

Labutes IR
3.94K Followers
Labutes IR is a Fund Manager/Analyst specialized in the financial sector, with more than 18 years of experience in the financial markets. I have worked at several type of institutions in the industry, always at the buy side and related to portfolio management. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FLTLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FLTLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FLTLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News