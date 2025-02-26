It’s a nervous moment in the stock markets right now, with many earnings releases producing double-digit declines as investors digest high valuations alongside choppy global macroclimates. But amid the volatility, it’s a good time for longer-term oriented investors to pick up
Lemonade: With Premium Growth Accelerating, It's Time To Buy The Dip
Summary
- Lemonade, Inc.'s Q4 results show strong growth in in force premium (IFP) and revenue, despite a challenging macro environment, signaling a buying opportunity amid the stock's recent dip.
- The company believes it has contained exposure to the LA wildfires, indicating a relatively digestible $20 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1.
- The company expects IFP to continue accelerating in FY25 to 28% y/y growth, while reiterating its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY26.
- Gross loss ratios also continue to trend downward for LMND, a signal of the company's diversified portfolio (including pet insurance, which is growing faster in the portfolio and produces less loss).
