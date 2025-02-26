Lemonade: With Premium Growth Accelerating, It's Time To Buy The Dip

Summary

  • Lemonade, Inc.'s Q4 results show strong growth in in force premium (IFP) and revenue, despite a challenging macro environment, signaling a buying opportunity amid the stock's recent dip.
  • The company believes it has contained exposure to the LA wildfires, indicating a relatively digestible $20 million adjusted EBITDA loss in Q1.
  • The company expects IFP to continue accelerating in FY25 to 28% y/y growth, while reiterating its goal of adjusted EBITDA profitability in FY26.
  • Gross loss ratios also continue to trend downward for LMND, a signal of the company's diversified portfolio (including pet insurance, which is growing faster in the portfolio and produces less loss).

It’s a nervous moment in the stock markets right now, with many earnings releases producing double-digit declines as investors digest high valuations alongside choppy global macroclimates. But amid the volatility, it’s a good time for longer-term oriented investors to pick up

This article was written by

Gary Alexander
30.55K Followers
With combined experience of covering technology companies on Wall Street and working in Silicon Valley, and serving as an outside adviser to several seed-round startups, Gary Alexander has exposure to many of the themes shaping the industry today. He has been a regular contributor on Seeking Alpha since 2017. He has been quoted in many web publications and his articles are syndicated to company pages in popular trading apps like Robinhood.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LMND either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

