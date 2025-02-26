Since the publication of my article, "Amgen: Growth Is Still A Better Choice," Amgen's stock price (NASDAQ:AMGN) has fallen about 4%, mainly reflecting investor mixed reactions to the release of results from a
Amgen Stock: Why I Still Rate It A 'Buy'
Summary
- In early February, Amgen released financial results for the 4th quarter of 2024, which I was eagerly awaiting.
- In addition to demonstrating efficacy in the treatment of nasal polyps in Phase 3, Tezspire achieved sales of $296 million in Q4 2024, an increase of 67.2% year-over-year.
- On the other hand, sales of Repatha, the flagship of Amgen's cardiovascular franchise, reached $606 million, an increase of 45.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.
- In this article, dear Seeking Alpha readers, you will learn about additional factors that explain why I continue to cover AMGN stock with a 'Buy' rating.
