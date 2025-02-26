Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q4 2024 Commentary

Feb. 26, 2025 12:34 PM ET, , , , , , , ,
Voya Investment Management
27 Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the SMA outperformed the Index on a gross-of-fees basis due to favorable stock selection.
  • In the fourth quarter of 2024, the equity markets experienced mixed returns. Domestic large- and small-cap stocks delivered positive returns, while value indices and international markets saw declines.
  • U.S. stocks continued their upward trajectory during the fourth quarter following Donald with the S&P 500 Index rising by 2.41% and the Nasdaq Composite advancing by 6.17%.

Energy Efficiency

Targrid/iStock via Getty Images

Strategy overview

A 55/45 multi-asset strategy providing exposure to the investment expertise of the Voya Investment Management equity and fixed income teams in a single strategy.

Key takeaways

• In the fourth quarter of 2024, the equity

This article was written by

Voya Investment Management
27 Followers
We help investors push what’s possible through differentiated solutions across our fixed income, equity and multi-asset platforms, including private markets and alternatives.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPX--
S&P 500 Index
SP500--
S&P 500 Index
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
TPR--
Tapestry, Inc.
CRM--
Salesforce, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News