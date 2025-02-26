Voya Balanced Large Cap Core-Value SMA (Merrill Lynch) Q4 2024 Commentary

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the SMA outperformed the Index on a gross-of-fees basis due to favorable stock selection.
In the fourth quarter of 2024, the equity markets experienced mixed returns. Domestic large- and small-cap stocks delivered positive returns, while value indices and international markets saw declines.
U.S. stocks continued their upward trajectory during the fourth quarter following Donald with the S&P 500 Index rising by 2.41% and the Nasdaq Composite advancing by 6.17%.
Strategy overview
A 55/45 multi-asset strategy providing exposure to the investment expertise of the Voya Investment Management equity and fixed income teams in a single strategy.