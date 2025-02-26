Stellantis N.V. (STLA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Hello, and welcome to Stellantis Full Year 2024 results. I will now hand over to our host, Ed Ditmire, Head of Investor Relations to begin today's conference. Thank you.

Ed Ditmire

Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as we review Stellantis' full year 2024 results. Earlier today, the presentation for this call along with the related press release were posted under the Investors section of the Stellantis Group website. Today, our call is hosted by John Elkann, Executive Chairman; and Doug Ostermann, the company's Chief Financial Officer. After their prepared remarks, Mr. Elkann and Mr. Ostermann will be available to answer questions from the analysts.

Now, I'll hand over the call to John Elkann, Executive Chairman, Stellantis.

John Elkann

Thank you, Ed. Doug and I are really happy to be here today. Good morning, good afternoon, good evening to all of you. We'd like to talk to you about our last 90 days, our 2024, '25 and the future. But before we start, we'd like to share with you a sneak review of the upcoming ad of the Grande Panda, which we did with Shaggy on the 30th