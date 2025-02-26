Tuya Inc. (TUYA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) Q4 2024 Earnings Call February 26, 2025 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Reg Chai - Investor Relations

Jerry Wang - Founder and Chief Executive Officer

Alex Yang - Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Chow - Goldman Sachs

John Roy - WTR

Brenda Zhao - CICC Research.

Yang Liu - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good morning and good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by and welcome to Tuya Inc. Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today’s conference is being recorded. I’ll now turn the call over to your first speaker today, Mr. Reg Chai, Investor Relations Director of Tuya. Please go ahead, Reg.

Reg Chai

Thank you. Hello, everyone. Welcome to our fourth quarter 2024 earnings call. Joining us today are Founder and CEO of Tuya, Mr. Jerry Wang; and our Co-Founder and CFO, Ms. Alex Yang. The fourth quarter 2024 financial results and webcast of this conference call are available at ir.tuya.com. A replay of this call will also be available on our IR website in a few hours.

Before we continue, I refer you to our Safe Harbor statement in our earnings announcement, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements.

With that, I will now turn the call to our Founder and CEO, Mr. Jerry Wang. Jerry will deliver his remarks in Chinese, which will be followed by corresponding English translation. Now Jerry, please.

Jerry Wang

Hello, everyone. Thank you for joining Tuya’s fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 earnings call. In 2024, we achieved nearly 30% year-over-year revenue growth and reached two significant financial milestones: first, our inaugural quarterly and annual non-GAAP operating profitability and second, our first ever annual GAAP net profit. The former validates Tuya’s unique business model, while the latter provides us with greater flexibility