Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Range Resources Corporation. (NYSE:RRC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Laith Sando - Vice President, Investor Relations

Dennis Degner - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Scucchi - Chief Financial Officer

Alan Engberg - Vice President Liquid Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC

Jake Roberts - TPH & Company

Bertrand Donnes - Truist

Kevin McCurdy - Pickering

John Annis - Texas Capital

Michael Scialla - Stephens

Neil Mehta - Goldman Sachs

Betty Jiang - Barclays

John Abbot - Wolfe Research

Operator

Welcome to the Range Resources Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. Statements made during this conference call that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer period.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Laith Sando, SVP, Investor Relations at Range Resources. Please go ahead, sir.

Laith Sando

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining Range's Year End 2024 Earnings Call. The speakers on today's call are Dennis Degner, Chief Executive Officer; and Mark Scucchi, Chief Financial Officer.

Hopefully, you've had a chance to review the press release and updated investor presentation that we've posted on our website. We may reference certain slides on the call this morning. You also find our 10-K on Range's website under the Investors tab or you can access it using the SEC's EDGAR system. Please note, we'll be referencing certain non-GAAP measures on today's call. Our press release provides reconciliations of these to the most comparable GAAP figures.

We've also posted supplemental tables on