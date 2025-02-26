Volaris Stock: Strong Buy Despite Headwinds

  • Volaris faces operational challenges with a 7.1% sales decline and increasing costs, yet ancillary revenues show strength despite lower unit revenues and higher expenses.
  • 2025 guidance is realistic but disappointing, with capacity growth revised down to 13% and EBITDAR margins expected to be similar to or slightly lower than 2024.
  • Risks include delayed airplane deliveries, currency fluctuations, and US-Mexico trade tensions, but significant upside remains with expected EBITDA growth of 21% and free cash flow growth of 36%.
  • Despite headwinds, I upgraded Volaris to a strong buy with a $12.83 price target, reflecting a conservative yet optimistic outlook.
Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) (OTCPK:CTTRF) provided its full year earnings and outlook for 2025 on Feb. 24. The ultra-low-cost carrier missed estimates on the top and bottom lines. In November, I covered Volaris with a buy rating

Dhierin Bechai
Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

