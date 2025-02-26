Digital Realty Trust's Correction Is Well-Warranted - Great Dip-Buying Opportunity Is Here

  • DLR's recent steep correction has been well warranted, thanks to DeepSeek, as the stock finally nears our fair value estimates while offering a double-digit upside potential.
  • The REIT's robust FQ4 2024 performance, strategic capacity acquisitions, and expanded partnerships have drastically improved its prospects and balance sheet health.
  • DLR's FY 2025 FFO per share guidance implies a potentially rich dividend hike ahead, naturally improving its dividend investment thesis.
  • Given the rate sensitive sector and uncertain macroeconomics outlook, investors may want to wait for any potential downside risks, as observed in the stock's poor performance thus far.

DLR Is Finally Attractively Valued Again - Offering Opportunistic Investors Dual-Pronged Returns

We previously covered Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in October 2024, discussing its robust FQ3 2024 results and raised FY 2024 guidance, which had directly contributed to

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, MSFT, GOOG, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

