Ariel Investments Appreciation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Ariel Investments
20 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Ariel Appreciation Fund decreased -0.53% in the quarter, outperforming the Russell Midcap Value Index’s -1.75% return, but lagging the Russell Midcap Index’s +0.62% gain.
  • Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the magnificent seven.
  • We believe the U.S. economy looks healthy and expect corporate profits to prove resilient.

A man"s hand placing a wooden cube block form with a smiling symbol. The notion of a satisfaction survey is based on the top superb company services rating client experience.

Umnat Seebuaphan

Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will

This article was written by

Ariel Investments
20 Followers
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. We model these behaviors in everything we do.

Recommended For You

About CAAIX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on CAAIX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CAAIX
--
CAAPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News