|Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. All performance assumes the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, and represents returns of the Investor Class shares. The investment return and principal value of an investment will
Ariel Investments Appreciation Fund Q4 2024 Commentary
Summary
- Ariel Appreciation Fund decreased -0.53% in the quarter, outperforming the Russell Midcap Value Index’s -1.75% return, but lagging the Russell Midcap Index’s +0.62% gain.
- Markets worldwide defied expectations in 2024 led by the dominating performance of mega-cap technology stocks known as the magnificent seven.
- We believe the U.S. economy looks healthy and expect corporate profits to prove resilient.
Ariel Investments, LLC is a global value-based asset management firm founded four decades ago in 1983. Ariel is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York City, San Francisco and Sydney Australia. Ariel serves individual and institutional investors through five no-load mutual funds and eleven separate account strategies. Our four core values are: Active Patience®, Independent Thinking, Focused Expertise and Bold Teamwork. We model these behaviors in everything we do.
Recommended For You
About CAAIX Ticker
Compare to Peers