ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 26, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Peggy Tharp - Vice President, Global Investor Relations

Raviv Zoller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Aviram Lahav - Chief Financial Officer

Elad Aharonson - Incoming President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ben Theurer - Barclays

Kevin Estok - Jefferies

Joel Jackson - BMO Capital Markets

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the ICL Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings International Conference Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on February 26, 2025. I’d now like to turn the conference over to Peggy Reilly Tharp, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Peggy Tharp

Thank you, Jewl. Hello, everyone. I'm Peggy Reilly Tharp, Vice President of Global Investor Relations for ICL. I'd like to welcome you, and thank you for joining us today for our earnings call. This event is being webcast live on our website at icl-group.com., and there will be a replay available a few hours after the live call, and a transcript will be available shortly thereafter.

Earlier today, we filed our report and presentation with the securities authorities, and the stock exchange in Israel, and the U.S. Those reports, as well as the press release and our presentation, are available on our website. Please be sure to review the disclaimer on slide 2 of the presentation. Our comments today will contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are not guarantees of future performance. The company undertakes no obligation to update any information discussed on this call at any time.

We will begin today