Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Stacey Brodbar - Head of IR and FP&A

Lee Shavel - President and CEO

Elizabeth Mann - CFO

Saurabh Khemka - Co-President, Underwriting Solutions

Conference Call Participants

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Kelsey Zhu - Autonomous Research

Faiza Alwy - Deutsche Bank

Andrew Steinerman - J.P. Morgan

Alex Kramm - UBS

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

David Motemaden - Evercore ISI

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Russell Quelch - Redburn Atlantic

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Verisk Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. This call is being recorded. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]

For the opening remarks and introductions, I would like to turn the call over to Verisk Head of Investor Relations, Ms. Stacey Brodbar. Ms. Brodbar, please go ahead.

Stacey Brodbar

Thank you, operator, and good day, everyone. We appreciate you joining us today for a discussion of our fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results. On the call today are Lee Shavel, Verisk's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Elizabeth Mann, Chief Financial Officer.

The earnings release referenced on this call as well as our traditional quarterly earnings presentation and the associated 10-K can be found in the Investors section of our website, verisk.com. The earnings release has also been attached to an 8-K that we have furnished to the SEC. A replay of this call will be available for 30 days on our website and by dial-in.

As set forth in more detail in today's earnings release, I will remind everyone, today's call