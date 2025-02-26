National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 11:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Marianne Ratte - Vice President and Head of Investor Relations
Laurent Ferreira - President and Chief Executive Officer
Marie Gingras - Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Sébastien Grisé - Chief Risk Officer
Etienne Dubuc - Head, Financial Markets
Stéphane Achard - Head, International
Lucie Blanchet - Head, Personal Banking & Client Experience
Michael Denham - Head, Commercial & Private Banking
Conference Call Participants
Meny Grauman - Scotiabank
Ibrahim Poonawala - Bank of America
Doug Young - Desjardin Capital Markets
Mario Mendonca - TD
Paul Holden - CIBC
Jill Shea - UBS
Shalabh Garg - Veritas Investments
Sohrab Movahedi - BMO Capital Markets
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to National Bank of Canada's First Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Marianne Ratte, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Marianne.
Marianne Ratte
Merci and welcome, everyone. We will begin the call with remarks from Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO; Marie Chantal Gingras, CFO; and Jean-Sébastien Grisé, Chief Risk Officer. Also present for the Q&A session Lucie Blanchet, Head of Personal Banking and Client Experience; Michael Denham, Head of Commercial and Private Banking; Nancy Paquet, Head of Wealth Management; Etienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets; and Stéphane Achard, Head of International.
Before we begin, I would like to refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation for information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses non-GAAP measures such as adjusted results to assess its performance. Management will be referring to adjusted results unless otherwise noted.
I will now turn the call over to Laurent.
Laurent Ferreira
Merci, Marianne, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Let me begin the call by addressing the macroeconomic and geopolitical context
- Read more current NTIOF analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts