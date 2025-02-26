National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) Q1 2025 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to National Bank of Canada's First Quarter Results Conference Call. I would now like to turn the meeting over to Marianne Ratte, Vice President and Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, Marianne.

Marianne Ratte

Merci and welcome, everyone. We will begin the call with remarks from Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO; Marie Chantal Gingras, CFO; and Jean-Sébastien Grisé, Chief Risk Officer. Also present for the Q&A session Lucie Blanchet, Head of Personal Banking and Client Experience; Michael Denham, Head of Commercial and Private Banking; Nancy Paquet, Head of Wealth Management; Etienne Dubuc, Head of Financial Markets; and Stéphane Achard, Head of International.

Before we begin, I would like to refer you to Slide 2 of our presentation for information on forward-looking statements and non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses non-GAAP measures such as adjusted results to assess its performance. Management will be referring to adjusted results unless otherwise noted.

I will now turn the call over to Laurent.

Laurent Ferreira

Merci, Marianne, and thank you, everyone, for joining us. Let me begin the call by addressing the macroeconomic and geopolitical context