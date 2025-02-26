Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 8:00 AM ET
Company Participants
David Connolly – Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
David Meeker – Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
Jennifer Lee – Executive Vice President, Head-North America
Hunter Smith – Chief Financial Officer
Yann Mazabraud – Executive Vice President, Head-International
Conference Call Participants
Derek Archila – Wells Fargo
Seamus Fernandez – Guggenheim Securities
Phil Nadeau – TD Cowen
Whitney Ijem – Canaccord Genuity
Tazeen Ahmad – Bank of America
Joseph Stringer – Needham & Company
Leland Gershell – Oppenheimer
Anthea Li – Jefferies
Ram Selvaraju – H.C. Wainwright & Company
Jon Wolleben – Citizens JMP
Operator
Good day, and welcome to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Instructions will be given at that time. As a reminder, this call may be recorded.
I would like to turn the call over to David Connolly, IR and Corporate Communications. Please go ahead.
David Connolly
Thank you, Michelle. I'm Dave Connolly here at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals. For those of you participating on the conference call, our slides can be accessed and controlled by going to the Investors section of our website, ir.rhythmtx.com. This morning, we issued our press release that provides fourth quarter 2024 and full year 2024 financial results and a business update. And that press release is available on our website.
Our agenda is listed on Slide 2. On the call today are David Meeker, our Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President; Jennifer Lee, Executive Vice President, Head of North America; Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer; and Yann Mazabraud, Executive Vice President, Head of International, is on the line joining us from Europe.
- Read more current RYTM analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts