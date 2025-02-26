Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) is positioned for a strong upcycle as multiple macroeconomic catalysts take form. With the recently imposed 25% tariff on steel & aluminum imports, the potential of universal tariffs imposed on
Cleveland-Cliffs Could Be At The Beginning Of A Major Pricing Upcycle
Summary
- Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has multiple catalysts coming forth in 2025, driven by an improved macroeconomic environment and US manufacturing outlook.
- Section 232 tariffs have the ability to benefit Cleveland-Cliffs on multiple fronts, including price support and higher volume sales if imports decline.
- Cleveland-Cliffs may also benefit from nearshoring manufacturing, potentially driving more domestic construction projects.
- Higher steel prices from tariffs should benefit CLF, but potential risks include constrained demand from high interest rates and supply chain adjustments in the automotive industry.
