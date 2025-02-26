ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE:ACCO) is positioning itself for long-term, durable growth as enterprises bring employees back to a mandatory 5-day, in-office work week. With 26 of the Fortune 500 companies mandating 5-day, in-office work weeks, I believe this trend will continue
ACCO Brands Has A Strong Growth Trajectory But Faces Macroeconomic Headwinds
Summary
- ACCO Brands Corporation is poised for long-term growth as more companies mandate 5-day, in-office work weeks, driving demand for office supplies and furniture.
- Despite recent revenue declines, ACCO's cost-saving initiatives and focus on innovation are expected to improve margins and drive future growth.
- Near-term headwinds include constrained consumer spending and foreign exchange impacts, but a return-to-office trend may boost sales in late FY25.
