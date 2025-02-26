Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Danielle McCoy - Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

Edward Rosenfeld - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Zine Mazouzi - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Paul Lejuez - Citi

Anna Andreeva - Piper Sandler

Janine Stichter - BTIG

Marni Shapiro - The Retail Tracker

Laura Champine - Loop Capital

Sam Poser - Williams Trading

Aubrey Tianello - BNP Paribas

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Corey Tarlowe - Jefferies

Kelly Crago - Citi

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Danielle McCoy, VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Danielle McCoy

good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings call and webcast.

