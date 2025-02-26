Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 13:00 January 1, 0000 1:42 PM ET

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 26, 2025 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Chris Daly – President-DG Public Relations

Jeff Fisher – Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer

Dennis Craven – Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Jeremy Wegner – Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gaurav Mehta – Alliance Global Partners

Ari Klein – BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Jenkins – Oppenheimer & Company

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the Chatham Lodging Trust Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Chris Daly, President of DG Public Relations. Please go ahead.

Chris Daly

Thank you, Melissa. Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the Chatham Lodging Trust fourth quarter 2024 results conference call. Please note that many of our comments today are considered forward-looking statements defined by Federal Securities Laws. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties both known and unknown as described in our most recent Form 10-K and other SEC filings. All information in this call is as of February 26, 2025 unless otherwise noted and the company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the company’s expectations. You can find copies of our SEC filings and earnings release, which contain reconciliations to non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this call on our website at chathamlodgingtrust.com

Now to provide you with some insight into Chatham’s 2024 fourth quarter results, allow me to introduce Jeff Fisher, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer; Dennis Craven, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer; and Jeremy Wegner, Senior Vice President