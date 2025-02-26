Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bob Bakanauskas - Vice President of Investor Relations

Daniel Brown - President and Chief Executive Officer

Darrin Henke - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Richard Robuck - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Michael Lou - Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Scott Hanold - RBC Capital Markets

Derrick Whitfield - Texas Capital Bank

Neal Dingmann - Truist Securities, Inc.

Oliver Huang - TPH & Co.

John Abbott - Wolfe Research

Joshua Silverstein - UBS

Paul Diamond - Citigroup Inc.

Noah Hungness - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

David Deckelbaum - TD Cowen

Noel Parks - Tuohy Brothers Investment Research, Inc.

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Chord Energy Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Bob Bakanauskas. Please go ahead.

Bob Bakanauskas

Thanks, Andrew. Good morning, everyone. This is Bob Bakanauskas. And today, we are reporting fourth quarter 2024 financial and operational results. We are delighted to have you on the call.

I'm joined today by Danny Brown, our CEO; Michael Lou, our Chief Strategy and Commercial Officer; Darren Henke, our COO; Richard Robuck our CFO, as well as other members of the team

Please be advised that our remarks, including the answers to your questions, include statements that we believe to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially