Aena S.M.E., S.A. (ANYYY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Carlos Gallego - Head, Investor Relations

Maurici Lucena - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Ignacio Castejon - Chief Financial Officer

Cristian Nedelcu - UBS

Luis Prieto - Kepler Capital

Elodie Rall - JPMorgan

Andrew Lobbenberg - Barclays

Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas

Marcin Wojtal - Bank of America

José Arroyas - Santander

Carlos Gallego

Good afternoon, everyone and welcome to our 2024 Results Presentation. This is Carlos Gallego speaking, Head of IR. It’s a real pleasure being with all of you today. Our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Maurici Lucena, will host the call together with Ignacio Castejon, CFO and myself. We are going to cover some of the main topics explained in the results presentation that is already available on the CNMV website, and we’ll finish with a Q&A session.

Without further ado, I give the floor to Maurici Lucena. Thank you.

Maurici Lucena

Thank you very much, Carlos. Good afternoon, everybody and thank you all for joining us to go through our 2024 results presentation. As Carlos said, I will start commenting the key highlights, and then I will give the floor to our CFO, Ignacio Castejon.

So I will start with traffic. First, you know that 2024 was the second year in a row with the highest traffic ever at the Spanish airports. We are very proud of this achievement, and we are glad to have been able to make it compatible with a high quality of our airport services. You know that in total, Aena Group traffic increased year-on-year by 8.5%, up to almost 370 million passengers. And this means that we handled more than 1 million passengers per day on average. This is another milestone we are very proud of because we thought that this