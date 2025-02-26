The Magnificent Seven have turned into the "Lagnificent" Seven, at least that's what some clever sell-side analysts have dubbed the group of mega caps. Tesla (TSLA) is the standout bearish stock recently, having fallen by more
Magnificent 7's Stumble: When To Buy MAGS
Summary
- The Magnificent Seven stocks, including Tesla and NVIDIA, have seen notable declines, with Tesla being the most bearish, impacting the Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF.
- MAGS offers equal-weight exposure to these mega-cap stocks but has experienced volatility and underperformance, leading to a reiterated hold rating.
- Technical analysis suggests a bearish breakdown with a downside target of $48, making a fall to this level a favorable risk/reward play.
- Despite current challenges, the upcoming conference season and historically bullish March-August period for tech stocks present potential opportunities.
