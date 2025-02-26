Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Justin Forsberg - Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer

Karen Haller - President and Chief Executive Officer

Rob Stefani - Chief Financial Officer

Justin Brown - President, Southwest Gas Corporation

Conference Call Participants

Christopher Ellinghaus - Siebert Williams

Stephen D'Ambrisi - Ladenburg

Operator

Justin Forsberg

Thanks, Constantine, and hello, everyone. Thanks for joining the call today. This morning, we issued and posted to Southwest Gas Holdings website our fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings release and the associated Form 10-K. The slides accompanying today's call are also available on Southwest Gas Holdings website. We'll refer to those slides by number throughout the call today.

Please note that on today's call, we will address certain factors that may impact 2025 earnings and discuss some longer-term guidance. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's assumptions and what the future holds but are subject to several risks and uncertainties, including uncertainties surrounding the impacts of future economic conditions and regulatory approvals.

This cautionary note as well as a note regarding non-GAAP measures is included on Slides 2 and 3 of this presentation in today's press release and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which we encourage you to review. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual