Indra Sistemas, S.A. (ISMAF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ezequiel Nieto

Good afternoon and welcome to the Presentation of Results 2024. My name is Ezequiel Nieto. I'm the Investor Relations Director.

I would like to introduce you to the speakers of this session Mr. Ángel Escribano, Executive Chairman of the Indra Group; Jose Vicente Los Mozos, CEO of Indra Group; Luis Abril, General Manager of Minsait; and Miguel Forteza, CFO of the Indra Group. Ãngel you have the floor.

Ángel Escribano

Thank you very much and thank you for joining us today. It's a pleasure to be able to address all of you today as the new Executive Chairman of the Indra Group. For those of you who don't know me yet, I have spent over 30 years in the defense and high-technology industry.

And during these years I founded and led the company I founded with my brother Javier, which we turned into a benchmark in the defense sector. So we transformed Escribano well from a manufacturer of mechanical components into a leader in high-technology defense products expanding its industrial and technological capabilities.

And now I'm facing a new challenge. In the present context in this geopolitical context it's actually the right one. And we are -- of course we are -- of course both the Indra team and myself have the