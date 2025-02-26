Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 11:00 AM ET

Deric Eubanks - Chief Financial Officer

Stephen Zsigray - President and Chief Executive Officer

Chris Nixon - Executive Vice President and Head-Asset Management

Jonathan Jenkins - Oppenheimer

I will now hand the call over to Deric Eubanks. Chief Financial Officer. Sir, please go ahead.

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to today's conference call to review results for Ashford Hospitality Trust for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 and to update you on recent developments.

On the call today will also be Stephen Zsigray, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Chris Nixon, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management. The results as well as notice of the accessibility of this conference call on a listen-only basis over the Internet were distributed yesterday afternoon in a press release.

