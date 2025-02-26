MP Materials Corp. (MP) Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Virtual Summit (Transcript)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Virtual Summit February 26, 2025 2:20 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Corbett - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

George Gianarikas - Canaccord Genuity

George Gianarikas

Hey, everyone, this is George Gianarikas, one of Canaccord Genuity's Sustainability Analyst. Welcome again to our 2025 Sustainability Summit. We're incredibly happy and excited to have Ryan Corbett, CFO of MP Materials here. Ryan, thank you so much for joining us.

Ryan Corbett

Thanks, George, for having me, appreciate it.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - George Gianarikas

Maybe to start off with maybe the semi-obvious question, there's been so much discussion around international trade and rare earths and I hear that President Trump mentioned rare earths several times recently in one sitting. So, can you just talk about what all this stuff means for MP?

Ryan Corbett

Sure, yeah. Certainly, I think our industry has gotten a lot more airtime in the last month, month and a half than we have probably in a decade, which I think speaks to, frankly, the crux of, my response to your question, which is, I think, fundamentally, the changes that we are seeing in the marketplace and with our government and approach to trade, tariffs, incentives, subsidies, you name it is almost universally positive for our business, as sort of the U.S. domestic champion in this space, and one that is leveraging off of one of the best rare earth ore bodies in the world.

We have a tremendous head start and are really well-positioned to continue to grow in size, scale and importance to U.S. industry. I think the thing that really encapsulates the change here, our Founder and CEO, Jim, I think, said it best recently, I think, on our earnings call, where he said, just give us a level playing field and we'll do the rest, and I think that