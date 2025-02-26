Nvidia: Growth Slowdown Will Continue

  • NVIDIA reported strong Q4 earnings, but growth is slowing, particularly in the data center segment, which impacts overall revenue growth.
  • Despite beating estimates, the growth rate of 78% in Q4 is the weakest in recent quarters, reflecting challenges in maintaining high growth as the company scales.
  • Gross margins are declining, with Q4 adjusted gross margin at 73.5%, down from 75% in the previous quarter, impacting profit growth.
  • NVIDIA remains a quality company but is not a bargain at current prices. I consider NVDA a hold, awaiting more attractive valuation levels.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings results, but a recent trend continued -- growth is slowing down. At current prices, NVIDIA does not look ultra-expensive -- but I do not think that it is overly attractive, either.

51.97K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

