Nvidia beat on the top and bottom lines and guided revenue above forecasts. (0:15) Blackwell GPU sees fastest ramp in company history.

Bulls can breathe again. The market beacons were lit and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) answered.

The AI chip giant posted fiscal fourth-quarter results and offered up guidance that were better-than-expected, aided in part by its Blackwell line of GPUs.

That was a relief for a stock market where momentum and tech was suddenly looking vulnerable.

Nvidia earned $0.89 per share on an adjusted basis as revenue surged 78.8% year-over-year to come in at $39.33 billion. Analysts were expecting the company to earn $0.85 per share on $38.16 billion in revenue during the quarter.

Data center revenue flew past expectations, coming in at $35.6 billion, compared to estimates of $34.1 billion.

Adjusted gross margin came in at 73.5% for the quarter, in-line with estimates, while it generated $15.52 billion in free cash flow during the period.

Looking to the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Nvidia expects to generate $43 billion in revenue, plus or minus 2%. Analysts were forecasting $42.05 billion in revenue.

The stock, though, was choppy after hours, struggling to find firm direction.

Rob Isbitts, Investing Group Leader for the Sungarden YARP Portfolio, said the results lacked “the positive shock value of some of last year's reports,” though that suggests the stock will trade “more on raw demand and supply, rather than on some sort of surprise element.”

Seeking Alpha Tech Editor Chris Ciaccia put Nvidia’s numbers in perspective:

I think the numbers, at first glance, are pretty strong, especially considering you've seen some concerns about Blackwell demand and some imperfections. I mean, it's staggering to see a company that's generating 80% year over year revenue growth consistently and in some cases more. The data center, which is where Nvidia generates the majority of its revenue from, is mind-blowing at this point and it seems like there's no slowing down. The only thing that's holding it down is just the ability to make the chips. They're selling literally everything they can. So, I think that's why you're kind of seeing a little bit of a muted reaction to the shares in after-hours trading. I think expectations were high -- and Nvidia beat those expectations -- but they weren't the major blowouts that we'd seen in the past when people weren't really sure where Nvidia and AI were going. But still these numbers are incredible from a raw number perspective.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said: “Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law -- increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter.”

CFO Colette Kress noted Nvidia “delivered $11.0 billion of Blackwell architecture revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025,” the “fastest product ramp” in the company’s history.

