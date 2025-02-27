Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Eric Cerny - Vice President, Investor Relations.

Michael Colglazier - Chief Executive Officer

Mike Moses - President, Spaceline

Doug Ahrens - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Greg Konrad - Jefferies

Michael Leshock - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Myles Walton - Wolfe Research

Tom Nass - TD Cowen

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Louella, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Virgin Galactic's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I will now turn the call over to Eric Cerny, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Eric Cerny

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Virgin Galactic's fourth quarter and full year 2024 earnings conference call.

On the call with me today are Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer; Mike Moses, President of our Spaceline; and Doug Ahrens, Chief Financial Officer. Following our prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions.

Our press release and slide presentation that will accompany today's remarks are available on our Investor Relations website.

Please see Slide 2 of the presentation for our safe harbor disclaimer. During today's call, we may make certain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made on this call. For more information about these risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors in the company's SEC filings made from time to time.