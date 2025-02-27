C3.ai, Inc. (AI) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Q3 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amit Berry - IR

Tom Siebel - Chairman and CEO

Hitesh Lath - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Timothy Horan - Oppenheimer

Patrick Walravens - Citizens JMP

Austin Dietz - UBS

Operator

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amit Berry. Please go ahead.

Amit Berry

Good afternoon, and welcome to C3.ai's earnings call for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which ended on January 31, 2025. My name is Amit Berry, and I lead Investor Relations at C3.ai. With me on the call today are Tom Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Hitesh Lath, Chief Financial Officer.

After the market closed today, we issued a press release with details regarding our third quarter results as well as our supplemental to our results both of which can be accessed through the Investor Relations section of our website at ir.c3.ai. This call is being webcast, and a replay will be available on our IR website following the conclusion of the call.

During today's call, we will make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking under federal securities laws. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be considered representative of our views as of any subsequent date. We disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements or outlook. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. For a further discussion of the material risks and other important factors, please refer to our filings with the SEC.