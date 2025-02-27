Gerresheimer AG (GRRMF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Gerresheimer AG (OTCPK:GRRMF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Guido Pickert - Investor Relations

Dietmar Siemssen - Chief Executive Officer

Bernd Metzner - Chief Financial Officer & Member of the Management Board

Conference Call Participants

Oliver Reinberg - Kepler Cheuvreux

Paul Knight - KeyBanc

Oliver Metzger - ODDO

James Vane-Tempest - Jefferies

Victoria Lambert - Berenberg

Falko Friedrichs - Deutsche Bank

Olivier Calvet - UBS

David Adlington - JPMorgan

Edward Hall - Stifel

Delphine Le Louet - Bernstein

Alexander Galitsa - Hauck Aufhauser Investment Banking

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the publication of Q4 and Full Year 2024 Results Conference Call. I'm Vicki, the Chorus Call operator. [Operator Instructions] And the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.

At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Guido Pickert, Vice President, Corporate Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Guido Pickert

Thank you very much, Vicki. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call. I will now hand over to our CEO, Dietmar Siemssen, to run you through the highlights of the quarter and full year, together with our CFO, Dr. Bernd Metzner. Dietmar?

Dietmar Siemssen

Good morning. Welcome, everybody. Thank you for joining us this morning. For those who are new to the call, my name is Dietmar Siemssen, and I'm the CEO of Gerresheimer.

I will start by giving you an overview of our business performance in Q4, our fiscal year 2024 in general and where we currently stand with our growth projects. And my colleague, Bernd Metzner, our CFO, will then take you into a deep dive of the numbers. As always, we will then be happy to take your questions.

Yes, Q4. Q4 showed a pickup in growth we