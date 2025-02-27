Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (HLTOY) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCPK:HLTOY) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 6:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kostas Nebis - CEO

Babis Mazarakis - CFO

Conference Call Participants

John Karidis - Deutsche Numis

Maurice Patrick - Barclays

Ajay Soni - JPMorgan

Vasilis Kollias - Pantelakis Securities

Osman Memisoglu - AMBROSIA CAPITAL

Mr. Kostas Nebis, CEO, OTE Group; Mr. Babis Mazarakis, Chief Financial Officer; Mr. Panayiotis Gabrielides, Chief Marketing Officer, Consumer segment, OTE Group; and Mr. Evrikos Sarsentis, Head of IR and M&A.

Kostas Nebis

Thank you. So good morning or good afternoon to all. I'm pleased to be here with you today, and welcome you to OTE's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results Call.

2024 has been a strong year for OTE marked by solid operational performance. We delivered on our strategic goals, reinforcing our leadership in the Greek telco market with sustained revenue growth and higher adjusted EBITDA after leases in Greece throughout the year and actually a slight acceleration in the fourth quarter.

Once again, we fully strengthened our network leadership, significantly enhancing the customer experience while our fiber-to-the-home or 5G network remains on track. Recently, we were the first in Greece to launch FWA services based on 5G stand-alone network slicing capabilities.

In mobile, we maintain our network leadership with 99% 5G coverage, making us one of only 3 global networks certified as Best in Test for 10 consecutive