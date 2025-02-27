Worldline SA (WWLNF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Worldline SA (OTCPK:WWLNF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Wilfried Verstraete - Chairman of the Board

Gregory Lambertie - Group CFO

Conference Call Participants

Frederic Boulan - Bank of America

Hannes Leitner - Jefferies

Justin Forsythe - UBS

Sven Merkt - Barclays

Sandeep Deshpande - JPMorgan

Emmanuel Matot - ODDO BHF

Wilfried Verstraete

Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody. So my name is Wilfried Verstraete, and I am the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Worldline. As you will see later on in the presentation of the financial results. These results demonstrate our strong resilient performance and also the strategic direction of the company.

But before handing over the call to Gregory Lambertie, our group CFO, who will walk you through these results. I want to address last night's announcement of Pierre-Antoine Vacheron as our new group CEO, effective March 1, 2025.

Let me first express our sincere gratitude, the name of the Board to Marc-Henri Desportes, who has served as Chief Executive for an interim period. His significant contributions to the development of Worldline in his roles as Deputy CEO and as Interim CEO, have been invaluable. The Board appreciated his leadership in maintaining the company's momentum since October 2024. Marc-Henri will ensure a seamless transition to Pierre-Antoine, reflecting his unwavering commitments to Worldline's continued success.

So the Board of Directors has decided that the company requires a new external perspective and has selected Pierre-Antoine Vacheron after a rigorous international selection process led by myself and the Nomination Committee. This change in leadership is a crucial part of our strategic plan to drive the company forward. The Board of Directors yesterday has unanimously approved the recommendation from the Nomination Committee.

Pierre-Antoine brings extensive experience within the BPCE Group, having been Head of