JDE Peet's NV (JDEPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

JDE Peet's NV (OTCPK:JDEPF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Robin Jansen - Head, Investor Relations

Rafael Oliveira - CEO

Scott Gray - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jon Cox - Kepler Cheuvreux

Michiel Declercq - KBC Securities

Patrick Folan - Barclays Bank

Feng Zhang - Jefferies

Tom Sykes - Deutsche Bank

Robin Jansen

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to JDE Peet's earnings call related to our performance of 2024. With me are Rafa Oliveira, CEO; and Scott Gray, CFO.

After my introduction, Rafa will take you through the operational and financial highlights related to our business performance in 2024. After that, Scott will provide more details on the financial performance. Rafa will then share his observations and insights from his first 100 days in the role, followed by a discussion of our outlook and capital allocation priorities for 2025. After that, we will be happy to answer your questions.

Our press release was published at 7:00 a.m. CET this morning. Both the release and the slide deck for this call are available for download in the Investors section of our website. A full transcript of this conference call will be made available there as soon as possible after this call.

Before handing over to Rafa, I'd like to draw your attention to the disclaimer on Slide 3 regarding non-IFRS measures and forward-looking statements. Please take a moment to review this information carefully.

With that, I'm pleased to hand over the call to you. Rafa?

Rafael Oliveira

Thank you, Robin, and welcome, everyone. I'm very honored to speak with you today as the new CEO of JDE Peet's and share our 2024 highlights, which has been a strong year. After Scott reviews our '24 financial performance, I will share my insights, opportunities and key priorities we have identified to create and unlock value