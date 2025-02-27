Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 10:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Felix Boeschen - Vice President-Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations
Ian Hudson - Chief Financial Officer
Jennifer Sherman - President and Chief Executive Officer
Conference Call Participants
Walt Liptak - Seaport Global Securities
Christian Zyla - KeyBanc Capital Markets
Sam Karlov - William Blair
Chris Moore - CJS Securities
Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson
Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to Federal Signal Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Felix Boeschen. Thank you. You may begin.
Felix Boeschen
Good morning, and welcome to Federal Signal's Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. I'm Felix Boeschen, the company's Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Also with me on the call today is Jennifer Sherman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ian Hudson, our Chief Financial Officer.
We will refer to some presentation slides today as well as to the earnings release, which we issued this morning. The slides can be followed online by going to our website, federalsignal.com, clicking on the Investor Call icon and signing into the webcast. We have also posted the slide presentation and the earnings release under the Investor tab on our website.
Before I turn the call over to Ian, I'd like to remind you that some of our comments made today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor language found in today's news release and in Federal Signal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on our website. Our
- Read more current FSS analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts