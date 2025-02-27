Federal Signal Corporation (FSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Felix Boeschen - Vice President-Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations

Ian Hudson - Chief Financial Officer

Jennifer Sherman - President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Walt Liptak - Seaport Global Securities

Christian Zyla - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Sam Karlov - William Blair

Chris Moore - CJS Securities

Mike Shlisky - D.A. Davidson

Greg Burns - Sidoti & Company

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Federal Signal Corporation's Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are on a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your host, Felix Boeschen. Thank you. You may begin.

Felix Boeschen

Good morning, and welcome to Federal Signal's Fourth Quarter 2024 Conference Call. I'm Felix Boeschen, the company's Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Investor Relations. Also with me on the call today is Jennifer Sherman, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Ian Hudson, our Chief Financial Officer.

We will refer to some presentation slides today as well as to the earnings release, which we issued this morning. The slides can be followed online by going to our website, federalsignal.com, clicking on the Investor Call icon and signing into the webcast. We have also posted the slide presentation and the earnings release under the Investor tab on our website.

Before I turn the call over to Ian, I'd like to remind you that some of our comments made today may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor language found in today's news release and in Federal Signal's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on our website. Our