Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Minchak - Head of Investor Relations

Chuck Divita - Chief Executive Officer

Mala Murthy - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Lisa Gill - J.P. Morgan

Jessica Tassan - Piper Sandler

David Roman - Goldman Sachs

Sean Dodge - RBC

Richard Close - Cannacord Genuity

Daniel Grosslight - Citi

Jailendra Singh - Truist

George Hill - Deutsche Bank

Charles Rhyee - TD Cowen

Michael Cherny - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good afternoon and thank you all for attending the Teladoc Health Q4 2024 Earnings Call. My name is Brika, and I will be your moderator for today. All lines will be muted during the presentation portion of the call with an opportunity for questions and answers at the end.

I would now like to pass the conference over to your host, Michael Minchak, Vice President of Investor Relations at Teladoc Health. Thank you, you may proceed.

Michael Minchak

Thank you, and good afternoon. Today, after the market closed, we issued a press release announcing our full year and fourth quarter 2024 financial results. This press release and the accompanying slide presentation are available in the Investor Relations section of the teladochealth.com website.

On this call to discuss the results are Chuck Divita, Chief Executive Officer; and Mala Murthy, Chief Financial Officer. During the call, we will also discuss our outlook and our prepared remarks will be followed by a question-and-answer session.

Please note that we will be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are important in evaluating Teladoc Health's performance. Details on the relationship between these non-GAAP measures to the most comparable GAAP measures and reconciliations thereof can be found in the press release that is posted on our website.

Also, please