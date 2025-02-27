ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Marissa Bych - Investor Relations

Vafa Jamali - President & Chief Executive Officer

Richard Heppenstall - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

David Saxon - Needham & Company

Kevin Caliendo - UBS

William McMahon - Barclays

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to ZimVie's Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Currently, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We'll be facilitating a question-and-answer session towards the end of the today's call. As a reminder this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Marissa Bych from Gilmartin Group for introductory disclosures.

Marissa Bych

Thank you all for joining today's call. Earlier today ZimVie released financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. A copy of the press release is available on the company's website zimvie.com as well as on sec.gov.

Before we begin, I'd like to remind you that management will make comments during this call that include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Please refer to the company's most recent periodic report filed with the SEC and subsequent SEC filings for a detailed discussion of these risks and uncertainties.

In addition, the discussion on this call will include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included within the earnings release and the investor deck issued today found on the Investor Relations section of the company's website. This conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today February 26, 2025. ZimVie disclaims any intention or obligation except as required by law to update or revise any