So, you are now retired or soon plan to stop working and will no longer receive a paycheck every two weeks. How will you replace that income? Sure, you might get some measly Social Security payments after working hard
Get Weekly Income From The Mag 7 Stocks With YMAG
Summary
- YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs offers high-yield weekly income through a covered call strategy on the Magnificent 7 stocks without needing to sell shares.
- Despite recent market volatility and potential vulnerabilities in the Mag 7 stocks, YMAG has shown a 40% total return in its first year.
- Risks include potential underperformance of the Mag 7 stocks, which could lower distributions, but YMAG remains a strong income option for risk-tolerant investors.
- With Nvidia Corporation's strong Q4 earnings report, YMAG is a Buy at $17.08 for those seeking substantial income despite market fluctuations.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YMAG, QDTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.