Damon Judd
7.24K Followers
Summary

  • YieldMax Magnificent 7 Fund of Option Income ETFs offers high-yield weekly income through a covered call strategy on the Magnificent 7 stocks without needing to sell shares.
  • Despite recent market volatility and potential vulnerabilities in the Mag 7 stocks, YMAG has shown a 40% total return in its first year.
  • Risks include potential underperformance of the Mag 7 stocks, which could lower distributions, but YMAG remains a strong income option for risk-tolerant investors.
  • With Nvidia Corporation's strong Q4 earnings report, YMAG is a Buy at $17.08 for those seeking substantial income despite market fluctuations.

Paper with weekly time sheet on a table.

designer491/iStock via Getty Images

So, you are now retired or soon plan to stop working and will no longer receive a paycheck every two weeks. How will you replace that income? Sure, you might get some measly Social Security payments after working hard

This article was written by

Now retired, I am an income-oriented investor seeking high yield income to support my lifestyle in retirement.I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for mostly dividend paying income stocks and funds (BDCs, REITs, CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my pension and Social Security. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YMAG, QDTE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

