Xometry: Positive Fundamentals Despite Volatile Sentiment

Richard Durant
Summary

  • Xometry's marketplace growth remained solid in the fourth quarter, and its margins continue to improve.
  • While the business is performing well in a challenging macro environment, the stock has struggled due to elevated investor expectations.
  • Reshoring could create tailwinds, although I tend to think that this will be fairly modest and will take time to play out.
  • While Xometry's growth should create strong returns in time, further profitability improvements will likely be needed first.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) made steady progress in the fourth quarter of 2024, generating solid marketplace growth and continuing to improve its margins. Despite this, the stock has fallen significantly in recent weeks, which is not really surprising given the sharp move higher

Richard Durant
