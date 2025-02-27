Appen Limited (APPEF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Appen Limited (OTCPK:APPEF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call February 25, 2025 8:00 PM ET

Ryan Kolln - Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director

Justin Miles - Chief Financial Officer

Josh Kannourakis - Barrenjoey

ZheWei Sim - Jefferies

Conor O'Prey - Canaccord Genuity

Ryan Kolln

Thank you very much, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Appen's FY '24 Results Presentation. Today, I'm joined by our CFO, Justin Miles.

There are 4 sections to the presentation as per the agenda on Page 3. First, I'll share some highlights from our FY '24 performance. Second, Justin will provide greater detail into the financial performance for the year. Third, I'll share an update on the market and our strategy. And finally, we will provide a 2025 outlook statement.

Moving to Page 5 in the presentation, where I will share highlights from FY '24. There are 6 of these. First is that group revenue grew 16% year-on-year if we exclude the impact of Google. Second is that China grew a very impressive 71% year-on-year. Third is that we continue to win work in large language model-related projects. Fourth is that our AI data annotation platform is becoming increasingly important for our large technology companies, particularly for LLM-related projects. Fifth is that we are able to deliver revenue growth while reducing OpEx by 26% compared to FY '23. And finally, is that we return to profitability. We achieved $3.5 million in underlying EBITDA in FY '24, up from a loss of $23.9 million in FY '23. I'll now step through each of these in a little bit more detail.

Turning to Page 6 in the presentation. Excluding the impact of Google, we