One of the biggest and most important questions for investors to grapple with amid volatile markets near all-time highs is: what do we do with our winners? The past few years have shown us that momentum names
CAVA: Plenty Of White Space To Grow, This Is The Right Dip To Buy (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- CAVA fell slightly after reporting very strong Q4 results, capping off a 30%+ correction from recent peaks. I'm upgrading the stock to a buy rating.
- The company's same-restaurant sales growth accelerated to an incredible 21% y/y in Q4, while many of its peers are struggling to maintain growth in the mid single digits.
- Despite competition and macro challenges, CAVA's aggressive expansion plans and improved unit economics position it well for future growth.
- Though expensive at ~70x forward adjusted EBITDA, CAVA's incredible growth trajectory makes this premium justifiable.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in CAVA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.