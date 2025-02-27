I assigned a ‘Strong Buy’ to NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) (TSX:NVDA:CA) in November 2024, highlighting its rapid product ramp up for the H200. Nvidia delivered 77.9% revenue growth in Q4, with 93.4% growth in
Nvidia Q4: Blackwell Production Ramp-Up Strong
Summary
- I reiterate a 'Strong Buy' rating for Nvidia with a one-year target price of $195 per share, driven by robust growth in the data center market.
- Nvidia's data center business, accounting for over 90% of total revenue, saw 93.4% growth, significantly outperforming AMD and Intel.
- The rapid production ramp-up of Blackwell AI supercomputers and strong CAPEX spending by hyperscalers like Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet are key growth drivers.
- Despite potential risks from competitors bypassing CUDA and geopolitical tensions, Nvidia's near-term growth remains secure, with a forecasted 63% revenue growth in FY26.
