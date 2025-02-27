Troubled Austrian bank Raiffeisen (OTCPK:RAIFF) (OTCPK:RAIFY) has finally given its shareholders something to cheer about lately. While the business is still being weighed down by its exposure to Russia and legacy
Raiffeisen Bank International: Still Trading For Less Than 6x Core Earnings
Summary
- Shares of Austrian bank Raiffeisen have been a strong performer recently, driven higher by a combination of resilient core earnings and a possible end to the war in Ukraine.
- Provisions related to legacy Polish foreign currency mortgages came in much worse than expected at the start of last year, weighing on reported 2024 earnings.
- This issue will hopefully begin to fade this year, narrowing the gap between reported and core results.
- Notwithstanding their recent strong run, these shares still trade for less than 6x core earnings.
