JEPI Doing Exactly What I Expected, Will Likely Beat GPIX
Summary
- JEPI's conservative construction, with lower mega-cap tech exposure, makes it better suited for the current volatile market, outperforming the S&P 500 recently.
- GPIX's heavy tech allocation led to past outperformance, but JEPI's diversified holdings shield it from tech sector drawdowns, offering more stability.
- JEPI's higher investment income may result in higher taxes compared to GPIX's tax-efficient distributions, but tax-advantaged accounts can mitigate this.
- I remain bullish on JEPI for 2025, expecting it to outperform GPIX due to the market's top-heavy nature and potential tech sector underperformance.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.