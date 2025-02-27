Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call February 26, 2025 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Parmeet Ahuja - Vice President of Investor Relations

Padraig McDonnell - President and Chief Executive Officer

Robert W. McMahon - Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Simon May - President of Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group

Angelica Riemann - President of Agilent CrossLab Group

Mike Zhang - President of Applied Markets Group

Conference Call Participants

Rachel Vatnsdal - J.P. Morgan

Patrick Donnelly - Citi

Jack Meehan - Nephron Research

Vijay Kumar - Evercore ISI

Brandon Couillard - Wells Fargo

Puneet Souda - Leerink Partners

Doug Schenkel - Wolfe Research

Dan Leonard - UBS

Michael Ryskin - Bank of America

Eve Burstein - Bernstein Research

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Regina, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the First Quarter 2025 Agilent Technologies Inc. Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

Parmeet Ahuja, you may begin the conference.

Parmeet Ahuja

Thank you, Regina, and welcome everyone to Agilent’s conference call for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025.

With me are Padraig McDonnell, Agilent President and CEO; and Bob McMahon, Agilent Senior Vice President and CFO. Joining in the Q&A will be Simon May, President of the Life Sciences and Diagnostics Markets Group; Angelica Riemann, President of the Agilent CrossLab Group; and Mike Zhang, President of the Applied Markets Group.

This presentation is being webcast live. The press release for our first quarter financial results, investor presentation and information to supplement today’s discussion, along with the recording of this webcast, are available on our website at investor.agilent.com.