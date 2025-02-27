By the numbers, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) is one of the cheapest stocks in the market. At the after-hours close of $150.40, using the midpoint of guidance given in Tuesday's fourth quarter release for earnings per share of $18.50, FSLR's forward price-to-earnings multiple is about
First Solar: A Buy Beyond The Numbers
Summary
- First Solar appears undervalued with a forward P/E of 8.1x, but the 45X tax credit significantly distorts its profitability and valuation.
- Excluding the 45X credit, FSLR's valuation is less attractive, with an EV/EBIT multiple of 34x and high capital needs.
- Political risks and potential repeal of the 45X credit pose significant challenges, but tariffs and domestic manufacturing support could stabilize FSLR.
- Despite uncertainties, FSLR's growth prospects and potential external support suggest a favorable risk/reward balance, making it a compelling investment opportunity.
