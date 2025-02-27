Columbia Short Term Bond Fund Q4 2024 Commentary

Mutual Fund Commentaries
4 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Columbia Short Term Bond Fund Institutional Class outperformed its benchmark, returning 0.31% in Q4 2024, driven by non-agency CMOs and other structured securities.
  • U.S. investment-grade bonds posted negative returns due to rising Treasury yields, while high-yield corporate bonds and floating rate bank loans outperformed.
  • The fund increased its allocation to CMOs and maintained a constructive outlook on structured products, citing solid underlying collateral performance.
  • The fund will continue to underweight U.S. Treasuries, favoring spread sectors and identifying relative-value opportunities in structured products and select corporate sectors.

Bonds . A bond is a security that indicates that the investor has provided a loan to the issuer. Equivalent loan. Unsecured and secured bonds

Worawith Ounpeng/iStock via Getty Images

Average annual total returns (%) for period ending December 31, 2024

Columbia Short Term Bond Fund

3-mon.

1-year

3-year

5-year

10-year

Institutional Class

0.31

6.21

2.79

2.50

2.13

Class A w ithout

This article was written by

Mutual Fund Commentaries
4 Followers
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.

Recommended For You

About NSTMX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on NSTMX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CCBRX
--
CMDRX
--
CSBYX
--
NSTIX
--
NSTMX
--
NSTRX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News