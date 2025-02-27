Summary
- Columbia Short Term Bond Fund Institutional Class outperformed its benchmark, returning 0.31% in Q4 2024, driven by non-agency CMOs and other structured securities.
- U.S. investment-grade bonds posted negative returns due to rising Treasury yields, while high-yield corporate bonds and floating rate bank loans outperformed.
- The fund increased its allocation to CMOs and maintained a constructive outlook on structured products, citing solid underlying collateral performance.
- The fund will continue to underweight U.S. Treasuries, favoring spread sectors and identifying relative-value opportunities in structured products and select corporate sectors.
Average annual total returns (%) for period ending December 31, 2024
|
Columbia Short Term Bond Fund
|
3-mon.
|
1-year
|
3-year
|
5-year
|
10-year
|
Institutional Class
|
0.31
|
6.21
|
2.79
|
2.50
|
2.13
|
Class A w ithout
This article was written by
Select quarterly mutual fund commentaries.